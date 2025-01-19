Former Michigan, Iowa, and CFP quarterback transferring to FCS program

Former Michigan and Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara will reportedly be transferring to FCS East Tennessee State, per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

McNamara began his career at Michigan in 2019, but did not see any game action. He earned the starting job in 2021 and would lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff and their first win over Ohio State since 2011. The following season McNmara lost the starting job to JJ McCarthy which led to his departure from the program and landing at Iowa with two years of eligibility remaining.

His time at Iowa was rocky to say the least. In 2023 McNamara played in five games where he totaled 505 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions before going down with a season ending knee injury. He returned to Iowa City this past season, but getting banged up and his average play would get him benched.

Now it appears the 24 year old ball thrower will be playing at the FCS level in Johnson City Tennessee for East Tennessee St.

After not having a program from 2004-2014, ETSU has been a member of the FCS since 2015 and has compiled a record of 50-60 in that time.

Alongside McNamara, the Buccaneers will be in their first season under new head coach Will Healy who previously served in that role for Austin Peay and Charlotte as well as most recently being part of the staff at Georgia State. The Bucs are scheduled to play one FBS opponent in 2025 when they will travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

This marks the second year in a row that an Iowa starting QB has transferred out to an FCS program after Deacon Hill left for Utah Tech after starting in nine games for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Going from being QB1 at Michigan, starting in the College Football Playoff, and landing an NIL deal with Tom Brady’s ‘BRADY’ brand to an FCS program in the span of three years is wild and just speaks to the craziness that is college football.