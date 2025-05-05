Former Virginia football star Bryce Perkins lights up UFL

Former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins put on a show Sunday in the UFL. After splitting time at QB in the first five games of the season, Perkins was finally given the full time nod and keys to the offense. He would go on to prove those who made that decision right as the Michigan Panthers defeated the DC Defenders 38-14 in large part due to the quarterbacks play.

Perkins completed 13 passes on 18 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns while also gaining 76 yards rushing and adding another score with his legs. While the stats were incredible, many of them came on highlight worthy plays where Perkins looked like his former college superstar self.

HOW?! 🤯



Bryce Perkins is a magician 🪄🎩 @Verizon pic.twitter.com/0pwTOa17th — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 4, 2025

Bryce Perkins is the best player in UFL HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/e0vz5jvShF — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) May 4, 2025

Perkins does it again! 🔥



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/JTeffaa8Hd — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 4, 2025

OH MY 😳



Bryce Perkins with the no-look pass 🔥



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Mrkg2w3yoO — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 4, 2025

Perkins began his college career at Arizona State where he saw no action. He then transferred to the JUCO level before landing at Virginia where he was the starter in 2018 and 2019. While at Virginia he helped lead the Cavaliers to their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003-2004. Over the course of 28 games he threw for 6,218 yards and 47 touchdowns and used his impressive dual threat abilities to add nearly 1,700 yards and 20 TD’s on the ground. This included a stellar 2019 campaign when he became the all time leader in total offense at UVA with 7,910 yards, set the single season passing record for the time with 3,538 yards, and became first all time in QB career rushing.

What makes all these, and many more records that he holds, even more impressive is that he did it in just two seasons while the others who sit near the top of the record books, including Matt Schaub and Brennan Armstrong, did so with much more time. With the success he had at a school like Virginia that is not known for its football program, Perkins is undoubtedly one of the best Cavaliers of all time and arguably the greatest in recent history.

This is Perkins second season with the Panthers in the UFL after a short stint in the NFL. He spent three years as part of the Los Angeles Rams organization appearing in five games with one start. With how he has been playing in the UFL though and especially his most recent performance, we could see a return to the top level for the former Virginia star. As great as another chance with an NFL team would be, I believe Bryce Perkins is the type of player the UFL needs and would be a perfect face of the league if he stayed at that level.