The Philadelphia Eagles are known for their extraordinary “underdog” mentality. In 2020 the team welcomed another “dawg” who embodied those same ideals. Jalen Hurts is a man of integrity, a man who lets silence kill, and most of the ultimate underdog.

Now, Hurts is a Super Bowl Champion. From his time in Alabama to his time in Oklahoma, Hurts experienced the lowest of lows prior to the highest of highs. Hurts was named the 2025 Super Bowl LIX MVP after a stunning performance over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas Chiefs in blowout fashion, 40-22. Jalen Hurts was the main catalyst alongside a dominant defensive front. However, in the midst of Jalen Hurts’ greatest triumph, one could recall the moment that uplifted Hurts into his Champion mold.

“God is good,” Hurts said in an interview with Fox following the win. “He is greater than all the highs and lows, and I think personally myself, I’ve been able to use every experience and learn from it. The good, the bad, all of it, using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. And I think I couldn’t do any of these things without the guys around me. We had a special group this year. We were able to learn from the past. Get some nice new pieces. And get over that hump.”

It was a rocky road for Hurts all the way up to this point. Hurts was never the focal point or loudest person in the locker room, but his winning characteristics shined through his character. Coming into Alabama with a loaded quarterback room, Jalen Hurts was surely tested, both physically and mentally.

As a 4-star recruit Hurts carried all the swagger into Tuscaloosa as head coach Nick Saban rolled out the red carpet for Hurt. As a true freshman, Hurts got the starting nod and quickly secured the main role. Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season in 2016 while taking the honors of being the SEC Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year. Alabama ended up falling to Clemson in the National title that year.

The following season, Hurts was bound for even greater success and after leading the Tide back to the National Championship stage, Hurts experienced a major low. On the biggest of stages against the Georgia Bulldogs, Hurts really struggled. In the first half, Hurts only completed 3 of his 8 attempts leading to a benching. Freshman Tua Tagovailoa started the second half and didn’t look back. Tagovailoa led Alabama to an improbable 26-23 overtime comeback and became the new star in Alabama.

In 2018, after earning his bachelor’s degree from Alabama, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. That season, he led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to the eventual Champions, the LSU Tigers. Hurt's resurgence was documented.

Hurts improved vastly as a passer under Lincoln Riley in Norman. He tallied 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in his lone graduate season. Following this, it was time for Hurts to “pursue his greatness” as he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. With not many expectations, Hurts was surprisingly selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 53rd pick in the 2nd round.

After spending a little time behind Carson Wentz, the keys were shortly handed to the young 23-year-old. Hurts became the youngest Eagles quarterback to ever start in an NFL Playoff game.

Just two years ago, Hurts found himself on the losing end of the Super Bowl after falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts never forgot about that moment, seemingly waiting for his second chance. Hurts made the losing sight of Cheif’s confetti the screensaver on his phone and vowed to one day “be back.”

That time was today. Jalen Hurts officially cemented himself as the next great Eagles quarterback by bringing home another piece of silver hardware to the city of Brotherly Love.

“It’s not normal. It’s been a very unprecedented journey,” Hurts said following Super Bowl LIX. There’s always a beginning until the end. I think it means a lot. Quantifying all that work over the years, embracing everything, taking every challenge head on, taking every joy, and every moment of achievement and success head on as well–processing them all as one. There’s always the beginning until the end. The end ain’t coming any time soon.

Hurts finished the outing in dominant fashion, as he completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and an interception. Additionally, he carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards and cashed in the game’s first touchdown on the ground.

Ladies and gentlemen, there is a new Champion in town and his name is Jalen Hurts. The man whose story of perseverance will one day be told to the mass of kids who aspire to one day become Super Bowl champions themselves.

