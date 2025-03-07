Georgia fans bashing Mike Bobo over his extension must show faith in Kirby Smart

Who in the world saw this coming? After the Georgia Bulldogs were eliminated from the College Football Playoff, countless people were calling for Kirby Smart to make a move and part ways with his offensive coordinator.

That didn't happen, as Mike Bobo isn't going anywhere and he's ready to lead this team in 2025. However, major news arrived this week, with it being revealed that Bobo actually signed an extension and he's going to be in Athens through the 2026 season.

When the update first dropped, we'll admit that it was a big shocking. A quick look on social media shows that Georgia fans are pretty livid in the faith that Smart is showing his OC. However, now is not the time for people to turn on Kirby. Instead, they need to believe in his vision for the Dawgs.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo signed extension before 2024 season, per report https://t.co/h93fH3hUhi — Dawgs247 (@Dawgs247) March 6, 2025

Mike Bobo signing his Georgia extension caught everyone off guard

As it turns out, Bobo actually put the pen to paper on his new deal before the 2024 campaign even got started. How did this news fly under the radar for so long? Despite that, Smart indeed is putting all of his trust in Bobo to keep the offense humming moving forward.

In 2024, though, the inconsistent play was tough to watch. Carson Beck had plenty of ups and downs, but he's now in Miami. Let's not forget that the dropped balls from start to finish throughout the campaign were brutal to watch too.

Looking ahead to next season, it's likely going to be the Gunner Stockton show for Georgia. And you know what, it's 100 percent going to be on Bobo to make sure the signal-caller is at his best. With spring ball here, Bobo needs to hit the ground running in making sure Stockton is focused.

At the same time, Ryan Puglisi is looking to push for the QB1 job too - a tough decision could be on the way for both Smart and Bobo. Regardless of how things shape out there, Smart is all-in on Bobo continuing to run the offense and he's going to rely on him to make sure steps forward are taken in '25 and '26. People can be mad all they want about Bobo, but he's staying put in Athens for longer than expected. The time to get behind him is now.