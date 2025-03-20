Georgia players, including star WR, suspended from team after arrests

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has indefinitely suspended wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley following their recent arrests, according to reports.

The two players were involved in separate driving-related incidents, adding to a troubling pattern we've seen in Athens for several years now.

According to reports from UGASports.com and confirmed by On3, Tuggle was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding. He was booked into the county jail at approximately 1:56 a.m. and released an hour later after posting a $20 bond.

Easley reportedly involved an incident where his vehicle crashed into a residential area. According to those reports, his vehicle ended up on the front entryway or porch of a home.

This, unfortunately, isn't the first time we've seen traffic-related incidents strike the Georgia football program. Since January of 2023, UGA players have been involved in at least 24 traffic-related incidentes, the AJC reported last summer. The most tragic happened in that month when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy lost their lives during a crash.

Kirtby Smart has yet to address the situation publicly. Georgia continues to see these problems, which have become recurring issues every offseason. Smart dismissed Rara Thomas from the team last August after an alleged family violence charge occurred, but has not gone to that extent with players continuing to rack up traffic violations, instead electing to address the issues internally.

Georgia is currently going through spring practice. The Bulldogs plan to hold their annual G-Day on Saturday, April 12, but the game will not be televised. That's a decision that many schools across the country, espeically in the SEC, have elected to make in response to alleged "tampering concerns."

