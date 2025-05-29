Georgia Tech football unveils rings for 7-6 2024 season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team recently unveiled rings commemorating their 2024 season. While rings in sports are most notably known for when a team wins a title, the Yellow Jackets certainly did not do that. So let’s look at some college football feats that would generate a ring and if Georgia Tech achieved them in 2024:

Conference Championship? No.

Alright at least a Conference Championship Game Appearance then? No.

College Football Playoff appearance? Not even close.

Alright, well they at least won a Bowl Game, right? No

According to Georgia Tech, the rings commemorate the Yellow Jackets’ berth in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl, which they lost to Vanderbilt, their top-10 wins over No. 10 Florida State, who ended the season with two wins, and No. 4 Miami FL, and their first undefeated season at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 25 years.

That is certainly one absurd resume for a ring, and I am genuinely surprised they did not add “taking Georgia to eight overtimes on the road” to the list.

In all seriousness Georgia Tech did have a surprisingly good season, but not one that seems deserving of a ring. While getting a sports ring is always cool, this is one that I personally would not be showing off and it is certainly something you would not want to be made public as social media had a field day with it.

I see this as a showing of the new era of college football and the mindset of young athletes. What once was a symbol of an incredible and unique achievement in a ring, now appears to be more of a branding and recruiting tactic.

While the new rings are a reminder of last season, I am sure Georgia Tech is squarely focused on the 2025 campaign. With Brent Key entering his third season as the full time head coach and Haynes King returning at quarterback, hopes are high for the Yellow Jackets in 2025, and maybe they can earn a ring that is worth showing off.