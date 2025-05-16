Group of 5 transfers set to shine in the Power-4 in 2025

Over the past few seasons, impactful transfers have risen from the Group of Five ranks. Kurtis Rourke headlined an Indiana squad built on G5 talent that made a stunning run to the College Football Playoff. Now, with the 2025 season approaching, another wave of offensive standouts is making that same jump — and several are poised to make an immediate impact. These are the next stars of college football maybe you aren’t too familiar with.

1. Quarterback – Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier was the catalyst behind a resurgent New Mexico offense that ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring last fall, averaging over 33 points per game. His dynamic ability on the ground was on full display, as he rushed for over 1,100 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 7.5 yards per carry. He also has a live arm capable of making all the necessary throws, making him a true dual-threat weapon.



Now at Utah, Dampier follows his former offensive coordinator Jason Beck, and is expected to step into the starting role immediately. His transition to Power Four football should be smooth, and he'll be tasked with reviving a Utes offense that struggled in 2024, finishing with its worst record since 2002 — largely due to inconsistent quarterback play.



With his explosiveness and familiarity with the system, Dampier is poised to be one of the most impactful players in the Big 12 this fall.



2. Running Back – Makhi Hughes, Oregon

Makhi Hughes has been a workhorse for Tulane over the past two seasons, rushing for a combined 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns while helping lead the Green Wave to sustained success. He’s proven himself not only in the American Athletic Conference but also against top-tier competition — highlighted by a standout performance against Kansas State, where he rushed for nearly 130 yards and a touchdown.



Hughes now heads to Oregon, where he’ll look to replace the production lost with Jordan James move to the NFL. Teaming up with Noah Whittington in the backfield, the Ducks boast a solid running back tandem. With national championship aspirations in Eugene, Hughes is poised to play a key role in Oregon’s 2025 campaign.





3. Wide Receiver – Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Rivers joins Georgia Tech following a massive 2024 season with FIU in which he racked up 1,172 receiving yards — the 11th most in the nation. A true vertical threat, he averaged an eye-popping 19 yards per catch, but he’s just as dangerous underneath thanks to his explosive yards-after-catch ability. Simply put, Rivers is a big play waiting to happen.



He’ll be tasked with replacing Eric Singleton Jr., last year’s leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets. Paired with the seasoned Malik Rutherford and returning quarterback Haynes King, Rivers has a real chance to help elevate Georgia Tech’s passing attack to the next level.





4. Tight End – Tanner Koziol, Houston

Koziol spent three seasons at Ball State, with his breakout year coming in 2024 when he recorded 94 receptions for 839 yards and 8 touchdowns. Standing at 6'7", he’s a matchup nightmare — particularly in the red zone, where all eight of his touchdowns came last season.



A coveted name in the transfer portal, Koziol initially committed to Wisconsin before ultimately landing at Houston. He joins a tight end room that combined for just 240 receiving yards last season, bringing immediate production and size to an offense in need of both.



New Houston offensive coordinator Slade Nagle arrives from LSU, where he coached tight ends and helped develop Mason Taylor into a second-round NFL Draft pick. With Koziol’s skill set and Nagle’s track record, expect the veteran tight end to be a major factor in the Cougars’ offense and put up big numbers in the Big 12.

5. Offensive Tackle – Isaiah World, Oregon

Isaiah World has gotten better every year of his career at Nevada. He started at right tackle before eventually finding his home on the left side, where he had a breakout 2024 season—allowing just one sack all year, according to PFF.

He held his own against tougher opponents, turning in solid performances against both SMU and Minnesota. Now at Oregon, World steps into a big role, taking over at left tackle following the departure of a first-round pick and All-American Josh Conerly Jr. With his experience and steady improvement, World should be a great addition to Oregon’s offensive line and a reliable blindside protector for Dante Moore.