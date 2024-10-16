HBCU Football: First ESPN Band Of The Year Rankings sees some familiar names at the top
The rivalries that dot the HBCU College Football landscape are rich and varied. They also extend to the culture and pageantry surrounding the game. ESPN's inaugural Band Of The Year competition last season was the HBCU National Championship equivalent for HBCU Bands.
North Carolina A&T & Florida Memorial University carried the day for Division I and II respectively. The first official rankings are out for this season's race for the crown. Saturday Blitz takes a closer look at the rankings and some of the more notable programs gaining visibility for the first time in the competition.
Marching Bands at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) occupy a special place in the expansive and storied game day culture surrounding HBCU football. The competitive nature of those rivalries shines through in the spirit and pageantry of the band programs.
ESPN embarked on a competition framework for the culture last season with the inaugural ESPN Band Of The Year competition. It’s also officially known as the 1st HBCU Band National Championship.
The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T State University won the crown for Division I in the 2023-24 season. The “Roar” of Florida Memorial University took those honors for Division II. This year, many of the usual suspects in the craft and some notable newcomers have made a statement with their performances early in the season.
The culmination of this year's quest for the championship happens in Atlanta, GA, as part of the weekend spectacle for the Celebration Bowl. Here are two new contenders for inclusion in ESPN's BOTY Championship Weekend.
The Purple Marching Machine - Miles College, Fairfield, AL
The Miles College 'Purple Marching Machine' has roots stretching back to 1949, making it one of the older programs on the HBCU Band landscape. They make their first appearance in the ESPN rankings for Division II in a big way, taking the top slot in the first ranking of the year. The program has been one of the premier ensembles at the D2 level for a while, which makes their inclusion at the top of the first rankings drop for the 2024-25 season long overdue. The current director of the PMM is Mr. Willie Snipes Jr.
The Spartan Legion - Norfolk State University, Norfolk VA
There may not be a band program in all of HBCU bandcraft that possesses the aura or identity of the Marching Spartan Legion. Founded in 1975, the program's theme draws its signature imagery and execution from its namesake.
Precision and military-like bearing are the hallmarks of the ensemble, and those traits are consistently present in the bands' accuracy in sound and movement during the typical halftime show. They also have a penchant for being featured in award-winning music videos.
The Legion was thought to be a favorite going into the inaugural season of the ESPN BOTY National Championship last year, but outstanding seasons from Jackson State's 'Sonic Boom Of The South' and North Carolina A&T's 'Blue & Gold Machine' (The eventual National Champion) proved to be a gap that was too much to cover. That doesn't seem to be the case this season, though. The Legion is a definite threat to hoist the National Championship trophy for Division I in December.
The ESPN BOTY National Championship chase is in full swing. AT LEAST five or six programs ( Division I and Division II) that have an excellent chance of qualifying for championship weekend. Stay tuned to the #ESPNBOTY 'X' feed for up-to-date news on the quest for HBCU Band supremacy.
Also, stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for continuing coverage of HBCU Football at the NCAA Division I and Division II level!