Hot Seat Watch: Oklahoma's Brent Venables getting a little chippy

Brent Venables was never going to have it easy at Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ move to the SEC was always going to be a trial by fire, and now, three seasons into his tenure, things aren't looking promising. With two losing seasons in three years and a disastrous 6-7 campaign in their first SEC season in 2024, Venables is officially on the hot seat. And he knows it.

Oklahoma’s 2024 season ended in a way that no Sooner fan—or coach—wanted. A 21-20 loss to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl capped off an already disappointing season, one in which Oklahoma struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Despite the team finishing 19th in total defense, the offense was a mess, leading to yet another offseason of change.

With the pressure mounting, Venables is making moves, including taking control of the defensive play calling. When asked about the decision, he didn’t mince words. “Why am I calling the defense? Because I’m good at it… I’ve acted like my job is on the line for 30 years,” Venables said​ via On3.

That’s the kind of response you get from a coach who feels the walls closing in. Venables has built his career on defense, earning a reputation as one of the best defensive minds in the game during his time at Clemson. But at Oklahoma, it hasn’t been enough. The offense has struggled to keep up, leading to yet another change at offensive coordinator with Ben Arbuckle now stepping in.

Oklahoma isn’t a program known for patience. The last time the Sooners had multiple losing seasons in a short span was under John Blake in the late ‘90s, and he didn’t survive it. Unlike Blake, Venables will get a fourth season, but if things don’t turn around quickly, it’s hard to imagine there will be a fifth​.

The biggest problem? Oklahoma’s upcoming schedule isn’t doing Venables any favors. With games against Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas, the Sooners will be tested early and often, and that's not good news for Venables.

For all the criticism, there’s still a path forward for Venables. He’s bringing in talent through the transfer portal, trying to shore up an offensive line that was among the worst in the country last season. He’s also banking on Arbuckle to breathe new life into an offense that lacked any real identity.

But will it be enough? That remains to be seen.

Read More