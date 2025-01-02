How freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith saved Ryan Day's job at Ohio State

Ohio State fans were vocal about their concerns even before this year’s loss to Michigan, but honestly, there is one player who has activated the Buckeye offense unlike any other.

Many called for Ryan Day’s dismissal, arguing the team needed a fresh leader to compete with their biggest rivals. But what a difference one player can make. Enter Jeremiah Smith, the freshman wide receiver whose incredible performances have shifted the narrative and, as a result, saved Day’s tenure in Columbus.

Smith’s most recent showcase came during Ohio State’s dominant 41-21 playoff victory over Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Breaking Cris Carter’s long-standing record, Smith racked up an astonishing 187 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just seven catches. His ability to consistently create separation and dominate defensive backs has been pivotal in the Buckeyes' postseason success.

For a coach facing intense scrutiny, having a player like Smith to lean on has been a game-changer.

Even earlier in the season, Smith was making headlines. In November, he broke another one of Carter’s records, setting the program’s freshman mark for touchdown receptions in a season. Smith now holds an incredible 14 touchdown grabs, and his contributions have opened up Ohio State’s offense in ways few expected. Opposing defenses are forced to adjust to his presence, giving quarterback Kyle McCord more options and reigniting the Buckeyes’ high-powered attack.

For Ryan Day, Smith’s emergence came at the perfect time. With critics circling, the coach has been able to point to the team’s playoff run as proof of his ability to develop talent and deliver results. And with Smith leading the charge, Ohio State’s future looks brighter than ever.

Ohio State will now take on the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a spot in the national championship on the line. The two teams are set to do battle in the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Friday, January 10.

