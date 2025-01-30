How much more money will Clemson, Florida State make with ACC new revenue plan?

ESPN has agreed to continue to broadcast the ACC through 2036, but that's not the big news coming out of the day.

The ACC is attempting to stabilize its future by finalizing an unequal revenue distribution plan that could dramatically impact Clemson, Florida State, and other top programs in the conference. With the lawsuits filed by Clemson and Florida State threatening to shake the ACC’s foundation, the conference is reportedly working on a financial model that rewards the schools contributing the most to TV ratings and overall brand value, according to reports from ESPN.

The ACC has been under immense pressure to address the financial difference between its schools and programs in the SEC and Big Ten. Those two conferences have secured lucrative television deals that far exceed the ACC’s current agreement, leading Florida State and Clemson to argue that they are being significantly underpaid given their national appeal.

The proposed "brand" fund — reported by ESPN — would allocate additional revenue to programs that generate the most value for the conference. Schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and North Carolina are expected to be the primary beneficiaries. While exact financial figures have not been given, this fund could help close the revenue gap between the ACC and its wealthier competitors.

In addition, the conference is floating the idea of more regular matchups with Notre Dame for its premiere brands, like Clemson.

The conference previously introduced a "success initiatives" model, which distributes additional money to teams that perform well in postseason play. The brand fund would function separately, rewarding schools based on their ability to attract viewers and boost the ACC’s overall marketability.

Will This End the Lawsuits Against the ACC?

Clemson and Florida State have been embroiled in legal battles with the ACC over their grant of rights agreement, which locks in their media revenue with the conference until 2036. Exiting the ACC could cost them hundreds of millions in penalties, making it financially difficult to leave.

A major part of the current negotiations involves potentially lowering the financial penalties for departing the conference after 2031, when several major TV contracts across college football will be up for renewal. This compromise could allow Florida State and Clemson to secure better financial terms now while keeping their long-term options open.

If the ACC’s new revenue model sufficiently addresses their financial concerns, both programs may be willing to drop their lawsuits. However, if the additional money fails to meaningfully close the financial gap between the ACC and the Big Ten/SEC, the battle over media rights and conference realignment could continue.

Something tells us that the number will likely be enough to get Clemson and Florida State — as well as potentially North Carolina and Miami — significantly closer to what the SEC and Big Ten schools are making, but that's pure speculation.

What’s Next for the ACC?

Even if this new revenue distribution model is approved, the ACC’s long-term viability remains uncertain. The financial power of the SEC and Big Ten will continue to be an attractive lure for schools looking for higher payouts and national competitiveness.

The ACC’s best hope is that this revised structure keeps its flagship programs invested in the conference for the foreseeable future. If Clemson and Florida State remain committed—at least until 2031—the ACC may be able to weather the next round of conference realignment.

Read More