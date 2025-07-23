Hurricanes' QB Carson Beck Satisfied With Decision To Play for Miami

New Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Carson Beck looks very happy to be wearing green and orange. He’s looking forward to the challenge of playing for Miami as he'll look to follow up on an incredible season by Cam Ward. During ACC Media Day, Beck arrived well-dressed and showcased his jewelry. He believes that the offense suits his game well.

"As a quarterback, the OC (offensive coordinator), the scheme, the talent, and guys that you’re going to have around you are huge to the success and ultimately the future of a quarterback, but of me, right?" Carson Beck

After praising the system and the talent he'll have around him, Carson Beck talked about how Miami will determine his future, calling the move to Miami one of his best decisions.

"This is my future, and I think that this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made and since I’ve been here in January, and developing the relationships and building the chemistry between me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, the O-line, and just trying to develop those relationships and that camaraderie." Carson Beck

If you’re a Hurricane fan, those words are music to your ears. Coaches and teammates want to hear that kind of positive mindset and hunger from a competitor. Beck is all in to help Miami win the ACC and even the national title. He’s determined to make the 2025 season one for the ages.

Ready for a great day in Charlotte! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jdJIOebQ7X — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) July 22, 2025

Beck has big shoes to fill because Cam Ward put in a show last season as the Hurricanes quarterback. He’s the No. 1 pick and will start for the Tennessee Titans. Ward broke records, and people will wonder if Beck can duplicate his success. Beck worries about following in his own footsteps and doing it his way.

“Uh, no,” said Beck. “His success is undefinable. I don’t know him very well. I’ve had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times. I don’t know the kid, but what he was able to do is undeniable.”

Beck finished the 2024 campaign at Georgia with a 64.7 completion percentage, throwing for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. This season, Beck will have to prove that he can put together a massive season without elite weapons but, his time at Georgia got him ready for moments like these.

