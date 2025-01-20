If Notre Dame wants to beat Ohio State they will have to…

The antics behind the College Football Playoff have been widespread amongst 12 contending teams. In recent weeks, two teams have emerged as the frontrunners. As historical foes, one team has dominated the other.

Through eight meetings, Ohio State has won six. The last time the Irish defeated the Buckeyes came in 1936. With the odds stacked against Notre Dame, what will it take to pull off an indomitable victory?

Notre Dame has been overlooked throughout the entirety of their 13-game win streak. Additionally, Ohio State has seen several peaks and valleys as the 2024-25 season progressed. When it comes down to it, there have been two season definers for both teams. Notre Dame’s early loss to NIU, and Ohio State’s late loss to Michigan have propelled the immense success behind this year’s long Playoff run.

For many, the sight of Ohio State and Notre Dame in the National Championship is a shock. Ahead of the first-round home games hosted by both teams, some questioned if either Notre Dame or Ohio State would make it out of their respective stadiums. With crushing defeats over Indiana and Tennessee, both the Irish and the Buckeyes fought their way through the doubts and came out on top.

After Ohio State’s commanding 41-21 win over the top-seeded Oregon Ducks, the Buckeyes have found themselves as overwhelming favorites the rest of the way. Notre Dame’s journey to this stage has been quite the opposite. The Irish have pulled out treacherous victories over both Georgia and Penn State in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl, and have seemingly found a way to win.

As the anticipation continues to rise and both teams prepare to cap off adversity-prone seasons, where will the tides take us? Only time will tell, but if one thing is for certain, Notre Dame will have to outclass the Buckeyes.

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t by any means “dominated” their fellow opponents. In each one of Notre Dame’s three Playoff games thus far, Notre Dame has won in a different fashion. The Irish have won by an average of only 7.6 points in each of their combined Playoff victories. Against Indiana, it took a strong run game. Against Georgia, it took full special teams and defensive efforts. Against Penn State, it was about finding a way when it mattered most. So how can Notre Dame combine those three different blueprints and apply them to the likes of College Football’s largest stone?

Firstly, it all starts up-front. Notre Dame will have to hold its own on both lines. It was reported earlier in the week that Notre Dame left tackle Charles Jagusah is returning from a pectoral muscle injury to start in place of Antonie Knapp. This will be Jagusah’s first career start as a redshirt freshman. Although for Notre Dame, this is nothing new.

Notre Dame is battle-tested and has had all odds stacked against them since losing multiple key starters. When starting defensive linemen Jordan Botelho and Rylie Mills went out for the season with an injury, RJ Oben and Adon Schuler stepped up. When starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison went down for the season, true freshman Leonard Moore stepped in and became the Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Irish play a physical brand of football, one which has the mentality of “next man up.” Marcus Freeman’s team has proven a wide range of depth, despite numerous injuries on both sides. However, Notre Dame must continue to hold its own. Against both Georgia and Penn State, the Irish were greatly undersized. How Al Golden will play to Notre Dame’s strengths is a complete mystery. Subsequently, how Mike Denbrock will play to Notre Dame’s strength on the ground is also a mystery.

It’s obvious that Notre Dame is outmatched on paper. Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Cody Simon, Lathan Ransom, and Caleb Downs are all forces to be reckoned with. Offensively, scoring points will be hard to come by. Look no further than Oregon and Texas, two of the most high-scoring offenses that were held in check. The Irish brand of football doesn’t come on the offensive end, Marcus Freeman is going to look to his defense to put some points on the board.

The Buckeye’s offense is red hot and for that reason, this will likely be Notre Dame’s toughest challenge. Christain Gray and Leonard Moore will be left on islands with Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka and the defensive line will have to stop the run with two running backs who have the ability to turn one play into six points. Judkins and Henderson will have to contained in one way or another.

Ohio State has proven to beat itself. The Buckeyes nearly lost at home to Nebraska earlier in the year and lost to Michigan largely due to monumental mistakes. If Notre Dame can force the ball out of Will Howard’s hands quickly, there is a possibility that turnovers may define the game.

On the offensive end, the Irish can not afford lackadaisical mistakes from Riley Leonard who threw two costly interceptions against Penn State. With Jeremiyah Love still battling a knee injury the Irish will need to continue to implement Aneyas Williams, Jordan Fasion, Mitchell Evans, and Jaden Greathouse in the passing game.

This game can only be decided upon the principle of execution. Classify it how you want, but we’ve seen the highs and lows of both teams. If Notre Dame wants to win this game it will take a full 60 minutes of football. Ryan Day and Marcus Freeman have a short history in just two meetings against each other, but what does the final say of this year’s season old in store?