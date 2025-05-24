If Penn State doesn't win a title in 2025 it just may not be meant to be

Everybody is very high on Penn State going into the 2025 season, and it almost feels like this is their best chance in recent memory of winning a title. If they don't do it this season it makes you wonder if James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will ever win another one? They are loaded and despite losing Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren to the NFL they shouldn't miss a beat in the Fall. Unlike the other heavyweights in the Big 10 Penn State has an established QB in Drew Allar. He has had his moments of greatness but it seems like everyone is looking for him to make the next step. He hasn't won the big games against the Ohio States of the world and this is his last chance to go from good to great.

It's not often when you lose a top Defensive Coordinator in Tom Allen, that you get better at that position, but that is exactly what they did brining in JIm Knowles to run the defense. He turned the Buckeyes into a championship defense as they gave up less than 10 points a game last season. Knowles definitely has some beef with how things ended for him in Columbus after the season, so that defense should be very motivated on that first Saturday in November when they play in the Horeshoe. Ohio State has been one of the biggest nemesis for James Franklin and if he can finally win this game it not only elevates how everyone feels about him, but how serious a contender they are to win a title in 2025.

One of the biggest downfalls for Penn State last year was how bad the produciton was from the wide receiver room. Of course some of that may have gone unoticed by how productive Tyler Warren was, but they definitely addressed this in the portal by adding Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross as targets for Allar. This should really help Drew become the proficient passer that they've been waiting for since his arrival in Happy Valley. And of course they hands down have the best running back room bringing back both Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen this season. Both went over 1,000 yards last season and the same production, if not better is expected in 2025.

Outside of the tough test in Columbus to start November against the Buckeyes it is a very manageable schedule with the other big game really looking like when Oregon comes to town at the end of September. The Ducks are going to be good but with a QB transition to Dante Moore, we don't know if they are going to be as electric as they were with Dillon Gabriel running the offense. They do have a tricky game in Iowa City against the Hawkeyes in mid October, but I'd be shocked if this team is anything worse than 10-2. which of course gets them into the playoff. They had their chances last year against Notre Dame to make the National Championship Game, but it really seems this is their year to not only make the title game, but win if they are ever going to under James Franklin.