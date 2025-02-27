Insider reveals Ashton Jeanty is a first-round lock for the 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty has been one of the most exciting running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

After an electric career at Boise State, Jeanty has turned heads with his combination of power, speed, and versatility. His ability to break tackles and contribute as both a rusher and receiver has made him a coveted asset for teams looking to add a dynamic playmaker to their backfield. In the 2024 season, Jeanty rushed 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the Broncos to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Now, it looks like Jeanty won’t have to wait long to find out where he’s headed in the NFL. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently shared a conversation with a running backs coach at the NFL Combine who had high praise for the Boise State star.

“Love the kid. There’s no way he falls outside the top 15-20 picks. He reminds me of a taller Maurice Jones-Drew. Bowling ball with speed. Guy will be an immediate superstar,” the coach told Schultz​.

I just spoke with a running backs coach here at the Combine in Indy who met with all the RBs. Here’s what he told me about Ashton Jeanty:



“Love the kid. There’s no way he falls outside the top 15-20 picks. He reminds me of a taller Maurice Jones-Drew. Bowling ball with speed.… pic.twitter.com/YaibFpdHgx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

That projection aligns with the latest CBS Sports mock draft, which has Jeanty going No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys​. Dallas has a need at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle proving ineffective last season, and Jeanty’s skill set would make him an immediate impact player in their offense.

With multiple teams likely interested, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Jeanty is a near lock for the first round. Whether it’s Dallas or another team, the Boise State star won’t have to wait long to hear his name called in April’s draft.

As for the NFL Combine, Ashton Jeanty will not workout at the event, which is taking place this week. While he'll have meetings with several NFL teams, he won't risk hurting his draft stock by working out.

