Is Matt Rhule bringing Nebraska back? Massive Transfer Portal moves give glimmer of hope

It’s been a long, tough road for Nebraska football fans. The days of national championships and dominating the Big 12 — and now the Big Ten — feel like distant memories, replaced by years of coaching changes, underwhelming seasons, and fading hopes.

But now, under the leadership of Matt Rhule, there's at least a small buzz in Lincoln that hasn't been felt in years. The Cornhuskers might finally be turning a corner, and a recent splash in the transfer portal could be the start of something special.

Nebraska just landed a huge piece for its offensive line: Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler. Spindler isn’t just any transfer—he’s a seasoned offensive lineman with 23 starts under his belt from one of college football’s most storied programs. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, he brings both size and experience to a line that desperately needed an upgrade.

His addition comes on the heels of Nebraska also grabbing Elijah Pritchett from Alabama, another veteran lineman with SEC experience. These moves show that Rhule isn’t just tinkering around the edges—he’s addressing key issues head-on.

Of course, one offensive lineman—or even two—won’t singlehandedly restore Nebraska to its former glory. But that’s not the point. Spindler’s commitment is a sign of momentum. It’s about building a foundation, brick by brick, and Rhule seems to understand that. After a 7-6 finish in 2024, including their first bowl win since 2015, the Huskers are positioned to make another leap. With a top-25 recruiting class (No. 22 overall for 2025), the talent pipeline is slowly starting to flow again.

The big question now: Can Nebraska take the next step? An 8-4 season in 2025 feels within reach, but it’s not just about the record. It’s about consistently competing, winning the games they’re supposed to win, and pulling off an upset or two along the way. With Dylan Raiola at quarterback, who will continue to develop, and a fortified offensive line protecting him, the Huskers could finally be on the path back to relevance.

For a fanbase that's been waiting (and waiting) for the light at the end of the tunnel, Rocco Spindler's arrival might just be that first flicker of hope. And if Rhule keeps stacking these kinds of wins, both on the field and in recruiting, Nebraska could be knocking on the door of being contender once again. Itll take more small steps, but this feels like a step in the right direction, to say the least.

