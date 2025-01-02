Jalen Milroe announces decision regarding his football future

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe announced he is leaving school and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Milroe has been the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide the last two seasons and in Tuscaloosa for the past four.

The former four-star recruit in the class of 2021 went a combined 22-6 as a starter for the Tide. Milroe threw for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career, completing 64% of his passes. Many however saw a regression from the Katy, Texas product in 2025 under new head coach Kalen DeBoer who took over for the retired Nick Saban.

Although just a whisker below 2023 first round NFL Draft pick and former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, Milroe did have the worst completion percentage for the Tide dating back to 2017 with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. He also quarterbacked the first Alabama team since 2010 to lose three or more regular season games.

With redshirt sophomore quarterback Ty Simpson and incoming freshman Keelon Russell presumably hot on Milroe’s tail to that the starting job as Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2025, it is no wonder Milroe opted to take his chances at the NFL despite a lackluster 2025 in the eyes of many.

What position fans should expect to see Jalen Milroe play in the NFL

Milroe stands at six-foot-two-inches tall and 201 pounds and is thought by some to maybe be best suited for running back at the next level. Whatever position Milroe plays, one thing is for certain in that he is supremely athletic.

Another fan on X thought the counter of Milroe in that he may turn into the next Lamar Jackson in the NFL.

Jalen milroe is the next lamar jackson — SAINT (@holdthattigah) January 2, 2025

While a position change and becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL are opposite ends of the spectrum, a lot may depend on the organization that decides to take Milroe. With many always needing a quarterback and a weaker quarterback class in 2025, my guess is that his first job will be as just that.