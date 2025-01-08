James Franklin is quickly gaining a massive following for his college football takes

College football fans were buzzing after Penn State head coach James Franklin made some bold remarks about Notre Dame’s independent status ahead of their College Football Playoff showdown.

During a press conference, Franklin didn’t hold back when addressing what he sees as an inconsistency in the CFP system.

“This is no knock at [Marcus Freeman] or Notre Dame, but I think everybody should be in a conference. I think everybody should play a conference championship game, or nobody should play a conference championship game. I think everybody should play the same number of conference games,” Franklin stated.

The comments came as Penn State prepares to face Notre Dame, one of the last remaining FBS independent teams, in the Capital One Orange Bowl semifinal. Franklin’s words have resonated with fans who feel that Notre Dame’s independence gives the Fighting Irish an unfair advantage.

Some fans went even further, suggesting that the CFP should require teams to be part of a conference to qualify. Franklin's call for uniformity extended beyond conferences, as he also suggested having a consistent season length and appointing a commissioner to oversee college football.

Franklin has been vocal about his belief that former Alabama coach Nick Saban should step into the role of College Football Commissioner. In a previous interview with Saban himself, Franklin made sure to work in his opinion.

“Coach, you can keep trying to avoid this all you want,” he said. “I know ESPN and those guys don’t want to lose you, but your impact on college football and your global understanding of what we need is important. Right now, no one’s running it.”

Franklin is quickly gaining a following for his takes on college football that, honestly, couldn't be more spot on. The Penn State head coach has been blunt about some of the problems facing the sport and these issues — including Notre Dame remaining an Independent — need to be addressed.

