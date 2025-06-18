Jeremiah Smith had perfect reaction to Ohio State offering his little brother

It has quite literally only taken one season for Jeremiah Smith to establish himself as a bit of a legend in Columbus. His true freshman season with Ohio State football could not have gone better, with things of course being highlighted by him helping the Buckeyes win the natty.

Now, he's all focused on having another huge year in 2026. Come 2027, the expectation is he'll play in his final campaign with the Big Ten powerhouse before making the jump to the NFL. In '27, though, could his little brother end up sharing the field with him?

On Tuesday night, the big news came in that Smith's younger brother Angelo had officially picked up an offer from Ryan Day and his staff. As you might have been able to guess, Smith was pretty excited by the news, using a simple emoji to let everyone know how he felt about things:

Jeremiah Smith's younger brother Angelo Smith has been offered by Ohio State

Before people get too excited about the two of them making plays for Ohio State together, keep in mind that Smith is a generational talent at wide receiver and Angelo is being recruited by the Buckeyes to play defensive back at the next level.

That's right, Angelo is a safety prospect for Ohio State. Thus far throughout his recruitment, the younger Smith has picked up offers from OSU, Miami, Oklahoma State and a handful of others. For now, he's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Angelo doesn't appear to be in any rush to shut down his college recruitment, but it's got to be safe to assume that the Buckeyes are in the driver's seat to land his commitment down the road. Not only are the Buckeyes the reigning champs, but Day can sell Angelo and the entire Smith family on him being able to have Jeremiah take him under his wing during his freshman season. What could be better than that?