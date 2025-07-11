The Joel Klatt Show's most recent episode featured Klatt naming his "10 Teams Most Likely to Make their First College Football Playoff in 2025." The Nebraska Cornhuskers made the list after a 7-6 finish in 2024, ending their season with a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College.

"For Matt Rhule, year 3 has been a jump."



After snapping a 7-year streak of no Bowl Games, and with an experienced QB, @joelklatt has high hopes for Nebraska football in 2025. pic.twitter.com/xwu4BgY18Q — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) July 9, 2025

One of the biggest reasons for optimism surrounding Nebraska for the upcoming season is that it will be year two with Dylan Raiola running the offense. As a true freshman, Raiola struggled at times, throwing for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions. With a full year of experience under his belt now, the expectation is that Raiola will take a step up in 2025.

The quarterback will have some new help on offense, with head coach Matt Rhule bringing in four new transfers who project to be starters. Two new pass catchers, a pair of offensive linemen and some defensive help will be making the move to Lincoln for the upcoming year, ready to make an immediate impact.

Senior wide receiver Dane Key is transferring in after three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats. The Lexington, KY native boasts a 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame, and used it to produce 715 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Key has shown consistent production in the two years prior as well, with over 500 yards and six touchdowns in each.

Nyziah Hunter brings a similar skillset and frame to the Cornhuskers, after spending his freshman season with the California Golden Bears. The sophomore totaled 578 yards and five touchdowns through the air in 2024.

Protecting Raiola up front will be new transfers Elijah Pritchett and Rocco Spindler. Pritchett joins Nebraska after playing three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior started 11 of the 29 games he appeared in during his time in Tuscaloosa, projecting to be a full-time starter for the Cornhuskers. Spindler played in 40 games with 23 starts at right guard during his four seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

On the defensive side, Rhule added some playmakers as well, with three transfers projecting to make their way onto the field in a big role. Dasan McCullough transfers in as a senior after spending the last two seasons at Oklahoma and his freshman year at Indiana. The linebacker played in 22 games with 12 starts for the Hoosiers and Sooners, totaling 79 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and six pass breakups.

Also joining the linebacking core is senior Marques Watson-Trent, transferring to Nebraska after five seasons at Georgia Southern. Across 49 games with 37 starts, Watson-Trent had three seasons with more than 100 tackles and 16 games with double-figure tackles. He left the program ranking second on the Eagles' all-time tackles list with 363.

Andrew Marshall rounds out the big-name transfers, bringing optimism to Lincoln, making the jump from the FCS with the Idaho Vandals after two seasons. In 26 games and 14 starts, Marshall totaled 72 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Nebraska will need big production out of its new and young players, hoping to make the jump from a 7-6 finish to the College Football Playoff. If history is any indicator, year three under Rhule could be the time for a big jump.

