North Carolina Tar Heels sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp has the tools to be the top receiver for the Tar Heels in the upcoming season. With a new captain on the ship, Bill Belichick, Shipp could benefit from having a coach like Belichick to thrive in the system.

Will Shipp have a breakout season? Can Belichick take Shipp to an elite season in College Football?We could see a better version of The Ship. The Tar Heels have lost six of their top seven pass-catchers from last season's 2024 team. Shipp is one of the players who chose to return to Chapel Hill.

In his freshman season, Shipp had nine receptions, 114 yards, and one touchdown in 12 games. Shipp is a homegrown player from Charlotte, North Carolina, and we can expect to see those numbers increase now that he has gained some experience last season. Belichick prefers to work with players who are eager to learn, have experience, and are willing to lead the offense.

When a player plays for Belichick, they must expect to play smart and tough. It's those qualities that made Belichick successful, whether he's a defensive coach or the head coach. Belichick knows how to make the right decisions and thoroughly studies and understands the game of football.

Belichick will have the Tar Heels ready to go in the first year, and he didn't take this job to waste time. The Tar Heels are here to win now.

Shipp will also be working side by side with wide receivers coach Garrick McGee, who has extensive experience working on offensive systems, and this is his first year as the coach for the Tar Heels. McGee did tremendous work at Louisville and Purdue.

Wide receivers Charlie Jones and Jamari Thrash have received honors and accolades for their performances on the field thanks to the mentorship and guidance of McGee. Given those factors, Shipp will be in great hands to work with these men.

We are six weeks away from Belichick's first training camp with the Tar Heels. Preseason will begin on August 1st. It's a new beginning for the Tar Heels. Their season starts on September 1st against TCU. The Belichick era is underway and will be a topic of discussion throughout the season. Coaching for the Tar Heels has been a dream for Belichick since his father was part of the coaching staff during his tenure. Belichick is hoping to deliver and make the Tar Heel fans proud.

