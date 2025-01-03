Just days into 2025, conference expansion is continuing in full force

Conference expansion is getting crazy with Group of 5 members now making major splashes.

According to reports from the Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Northern Illinois University (NIU) is expected to leave the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2026, accepting an invitation to join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member.

This move would end NIU’s long-standing affiliation with the MAC, where it has played for a combined 37 seasons over two stints.

Breaking: Northern Illinois’ board on Tuesday expected to accept offer to join Mountain West as football-only member in 2026, industry sources said. The addition of MAC’s most successful program gives MW 9 football schools, stretching 4 time zones. NIU expected to receive… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2025

The Mountain West has been actively reshaping its membership, and NIU's addition aligns with the conference’s plans to bolster its core football programs. The report mentions that NIU, along with UTEP—who joined as a full member in October—will help fill out the conference’s roster after recent expansion efforts that included Grand Canyon University and UC Davis in non-football sports.

The shift represents a significant change for NIU, which has built its reputation as a competitive program within the MAC.

The Huskies capped off their 2024 season with an 8-5 record, including an impressive double-overtime victory against Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Their season also featured a headline-grabbing upset of Notre Dame, briefly landing them in the Associated Press Top 25.

While football has found its new home, there are still questions about where NIU's other athletic programs will compete. The Horizon League is seen as a leading contender, as it does not sponsor football and currently hosts 11 member schools, including basketball-focused programs like Cleveland State and Wright State.

This move marks the first time a full MAC member has departed since Marshall joined Conference USA in 2005.

Read More