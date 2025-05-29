Kirby Smart had a clear message for Paul Finebaum

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart has had no problem speaking his mind on a variety of issues as of late. So when Paul Finebaum took aim at his new starting quarterback, Smart didn’t hesitate to fire back with a message that was as direct as it was confident.

Finebaum’s comments came during a segment of ESPN’s “Fine or Not Fine,” where he assessed Gunner Stockton’s performance in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum said Georgia’s offense under Stockton in their 23-10 loss to Notre Dame was, in his words, “not fine.” While Stockton did throw for over 230 yards and a touchdown, it clearly didn’t impress one of the SEC’s most outspoken commentators.

But if Finebaum thought his words would float off into the void, he was sorely mistaken. When Kirby Smart joined The Paul Finebaum Show later on, he made it very clear he had heard every word.

“Oh, I didn’t miss it,” Smart said with a grin. “Gunner got the message. He got the message. You did your job.”

Smart’s response wasn’t full of rage or defense—it was layered with intent. He wasn’t just addressing Finebaum’s criticism. He was using it. Smart explained that he thrives on doubt, and so does his team.

“I love when you have question marks,” he told Finebaum. “You provide a lot of motivation for us, Paul. That’s why I keep coming back to your show.”

Translation? Keep the takes coming, because Georgia’s head coach is more than happy to turn them into fuel.

The reality is, Georgia is facing some pretty big changes this year. With Carson Beck now at Miami, Stockton is the guy. He’s a former four-star recruit with only nine games under his belt and limited starting experience. But Smart isn’t worried about the resume. He’s looking at the upside and believes in what Stockton can become with the right preparation and the right edge.

That edge, in Smart’s eyes, just got a boost from Finebaum.