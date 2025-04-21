Kirby Smart isn't messing around in the Transfer Portal this spring

Kirby Smart hears the chatter—he always does.

After back-to-back national championships, Georgia came up short the last couple of seasons, and suddenly a little bit of buzz has started. Some folks wondered if the dynasty was slipping, and others have pointed to the Transfer Portal and NIL as potential reasons why.

Well, if you thought Kirby was going to sit back and let that narrative play out, think again.

Georgia has questions, sure. But if this recent wave of portal pickups is any indication, Smart is doing something about it and it feels like it's a statement to say "we're not going anywhere."

Three additions with real potential for Georgia

Georgia landed three key players this week: Miami defensive lineman Josh Horton, Army linebacker Elo Modozie, and Illinois running back Josh McCray. And while none of these names are stars, each one fills a need that Georgia had to fill.

McCray is the most proven of the group. After a relatively quiet two-year stretch at Illinois, he exploded at the end of 2024, rushing for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns—including a 114-yard, 2-touchdown MVP performance in the Citrus Bowl against South Carolina. He runs hard, and when he's on, he’s a load to bring down. He looks like that typically "Georgia running back," and something tells us he'll be factoring in as a starter in Athens before long.

Elo Modozie, the linebacker from Army who quietly put together a really strong 2024 season. He posted 34 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and blocked two kicks. He’s explosive, disruptive, and the kind of player that fits what Georgia likes to do on defense—be aggressive, get into the backfield, and create pressure from multiple spots.

Josh Horton, in my opinion, is more of a developmental piece right now. He saw limited action as a freshman at Miami, but he has the physical tools, and Georgia’s coaching staff clearly sees something in him. In Athens, he’ll have the time and resources to take the next step. Not every portal pickup needs to be a plug-and-play star—sometimes it’s about building depth and preparing for the future.

What’s clear in all of this is that Kirby isn’t just grabbing names. He’s identifying guys who can fit roles, and push the competition level higher when they get into fall camp.

Maybe Georgia isn't as invincible as it once seemed back in 2021 and 2022, but that doesn't the Bulldogs are going anywhere. They're bringing in talent and they've still got one of the best coaches — if not the best coach — in the country leading the program.

