Kirk Herbstreit deserves the support of all of college football nation

It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of college football. The rivalries run deep, the passion is unmatched, and the debates—well, they can get downright personal.

Whether it's critiquing a coach’s play-calling or calling out a broadcaster for perceived bias, emotions run high. Kirk Herbstreit, one of the most recognizable voices in the sport, has found himself on the receiving end of that intensity more times than he’d probably like to admit.

Let’s be honest—there are valid reasons why some fans have their issues with Herbstreit. Over the years — especially the last couple — many have felt he pushes narratives that favor the SEC at the expense of other conferences. It’s become almost a tradition for fans to air their grievances online, especially when their team doesn’t get the praise they think it deserves. And while football opinions are fair game, it’s important to remember that there’s more to life than the game itself.

Recently, Herbstreit revealed that his wife, Alli, was diagnosed with breast cancer. This heartbreaking news came on the heels of an already difficult stretch for him and his family. His son, Zak, had previously faced a serious heart condition that forced him to step away from football, and their beloved family dog, Ben, also passed away.

That’s a lot for anyone to carry, and it’s a reminder that beyond the sharp suits and broadcast booths, Herbstreit is a husband, a father, and a human being navigating life’s toughest challenges.

When Herbstreit broke down in tears on live television after Ohio State’s national championship win, it wasn’t just about football. It was a flood of emotions tied to everything he and his family have been through behind the scenes.

It's easy to get caught up in the passion of college football and forget that we're all human. It's easy to get upset over takes related to your team and perceived biases, but some things are just bigger than football.

Herbstreit and his entire family deserve the support and prayers of college football nation. We pray for peace, healing, wisdom, and renewal for the Herbstreit family as they continue to look towards the road ahead.

