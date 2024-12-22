Kirk Herbstreit wastes no time throwing shade at Stephen A. Smith on live TV

Ohio State’s College Football Playoff journey has been dramatic, to say the least, and Ryan Day has been right at the center of it.

After another tough loss to Michigan, the chatter about Day’s future as the Buckeyes' head coach reached a fever pitch. Even ESPN’s First Take got in on the action, debating if Day should be replaced and tossing out potential successors. But after Ohio State’s decisive win over Tennessee, Kirk Herbstreit didn’t hold back his thoughts on all that noise.

During the game, as Ohio State sealed their spot in the next round, Herbstreit called out the show, saying, “First Take tried to fire him, they thought he was done. So, I’ll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance. They had him out, trying to find replacements. But here he is. Still got his hat on, still coaching.”

That’s quite the mic drop from Herbstreit, especially considering how vocal First Take personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum had been about Day’s “must-win” situation. Finebaum even suggested earlier in the week that a loss could spell the end for Day, citing a hefty $37 million buyout as the only major hurdle.

Of course, Stephen A. didn’t hold back either, throwing Deion Sanders’ name into the mix as a potential replacement. “If you can get your hands on Deion Sanders and bring him to Ohio State, you pay the $37 million,” Smith declared.

Well, Herbstreit’s comments show just how quickly the narrative can shift in college football. Day’s Buckeyes not only won, but they dominated the SEC's Tennessee, silencing critics—for now. With a Rose Bowl rematch against Oregon on the horizon, the pressure isn’t off yet. But after this performance, it’s clear Ryan Day isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Monday morning’s First Take might just have a different tone.

