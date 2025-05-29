Lane Kiffin just can't help himself but take a shot at SEC powerhouse

Lane Kiffin is back at it again—doing what he does best outside of coaching football: ruffling feathers.

During the recent SEC meetings, the Ole Miss head coach managed to sneak in another jab at one of the conference’s biggest names, and nobody should really be surprised anymore. At this point, it feels like Kiffin takes personal joy in firing verbal darts at Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Since taking over in 2020, he’s made the Rebels a legitimate force again. Five straight bowl appearances, three 10-win seasons, and 11 wins in 2023? That’s no small feat in the SEC, especially when you consider how stacked the competition is. And Kiffin isn’t just winning games—he’s sending guys to the NFL too. Eight Rebels were drafted in 2025, which placed them fifth nationally. Pretty impressive stuff.

But when the topic of NIL and recruiting came up this week, Kiffin couldn't resist taking a not-so-subtle shot at the Dawgs. "Money," he said bluntly, when asked what it takes to win in recruiting these days. Then, with a smirk that probably echoed through the hotel ballroom, he added, “Like that Georgia coach over there. He just outpays everybody.”

A Rivalry That’s More Talk Than Battle

On paper, Georgia and Ole Miss don’t exactly have a long-standing rivalry. Georgia has dominated the series historically, holding an 11-33-1 all-time record over the Rebels. But don’t tell Kiffin that. The Rebels did beat Georgia the last time they faced off, handing the Bulldogs a 28-10 loss in Oxford in 2024. And that one game seems to have given Kiffin all the ammo he needs to start stirring the pot whenever microphones are nearby.

Of course, poking fun at a two-time national champion like Kirby Smart is risky business. Georgia isn’t just an SEC powerhouse—they’ve been the standard in college football for several years now. And Smart has the rings, the recruits, and the record to back it up.

But that’s never stopped Kiffin before. Whether it’s Twitter posts, press conferences, or off-hand comments like the one this week, he’s always leaned into his role as the SEC’s biggest antagonist. He’s not afraid to speak his mind—even when it means calling out the top dog in the room.

The good news for college football fans? Ole Miss and Georgia will square off again on October 18, this time in Athens. And you better believe that Kirby’s going to remember exactly what Kiffin said at these SEC meetings. It’s just more fuel for a matchup that’s suddenly got a little extra spice.