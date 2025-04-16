Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss make first big splash in the spring Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to sit quietly during Transfer Portal season, and this spring is no different.

Ole Miss just made its first notable move of the cycle by landing Division II standout quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State.

Chambliss may not be a household name, but the guy has serious production behind his name. Last season, he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, then ran for over 1,000 yards and added 25 more scores on the ground. Oh, and he helped Ferris State win a national championship along the way. That performance earned him second-team All-America honors at the DII level.

Still, let’s be real—Chambliss isn’t expected to walk in and challenge Austin Simmons for the starting gig. Simmons, a highly regarded talent, is projected to take over for Jaxson Dart, who’s off to the NFL. But Kiffin clearly wants competition, and Chambliss provides that, along with a layer of depth that’s absolutely critical in today’s game.

Chambliss joins a quarterback room that already includes Louisville transfer Pierce Clarkson, as well as a few returning players like AJ Maddox and Justin Kowalak. So while Simmons is in line to lead the offense, nothing is being handed to him. And Chambliss has enough playmaking ability to make things interesting, or at the very least, force everyone else to stay sharp.

This move feels like vintage Kiffin—taking a swing on a lesser-known player with big upside and adding another dimension to the QB room. Even if Chambliss doesn’t take a snap this season, the move strengthens the roster.

It's unclear at this point what things will look like with the portal opening, but we also wouldn't be surprised if one or two of those guys from the quarterback room ended up entering the Transfer Portal and finding a different destination for the fall.

Read More