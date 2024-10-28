Lane Kiffin slams the SEC: Why does LSU always get night games?

Lane Kiffin called out the SEC for always giving LSU night games:



“LSU gets to play at night again, I guess? Shocker. That’s two for two for them. I feel bad for our fans not having one night conference game.”



(h/t @NextRoundLive) https://t.co/lbMxcvZGwn pic.twitter.com/F2j1KSWvV0