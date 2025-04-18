Lee Corso: The end of a legendary run on College Game Day

In the ever evolving world of college football one of the changes I am not ready for is Lee Corso's legendary run as the face of College Game Day is coming to an end after week 1 of the 2025 season.

He is a living legend and deserves the biggest sendoff possible on his final Game Day. There have been signs over the last few years that this time was going to come sooner than later, but even as his health has declined Corso's headgear pick still remains as one of my favorite, as I am sure for many, weekly moments on the show.

His knowledge of the game as well energy he brings every Saturday over the last several decades is synonymous with college football. I grew up with College Game Day and the joy Lee Corso brought to me every Saturday is more than I can explain. I am sure there are many who feel the same way. I loved seeing his relationship with Kirk Herbstreit grow into almost a father-son relationship, and though the show is in great hands with the current cast, there will always be a small void once Corso signs off for the last time.

Lee Corso has brought so much joy and laugter from his quick quips to even brining on live animals to help make his picks. Still I am not sure if there is ever going to be a more memorable moment on College Game Day than Lee's F-bomb while picking the Houston Cougars during the 2011 season. A moment like this may have hurt other's careers, but this moment seemed to strengthen his legacy and put him on the GOAT level. Picking games will always be a big part of the show, but maybe the headgear pick should be retired with Lee Corso.

I anticipate that there won't be a dry eye during the last show, as everyone wishes Lee a final farewell. I can't wait to see the picks over the years as well as many memoerable moments he has contributed to the show over his tenure. He is appreciated by many but I don't think people will realize just how much he meant to the show and the game of college football until he isn't on the air every Saturday morning in the fall.

