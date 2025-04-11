Logo change concept for Texas Longhorns goes viral on social media

You don’t mess with tradition in college football—especially not in Austin, Texas.

But earlier this week, a new logo concept for the Texas Longhorns popped up online and instantly got people talking.

It wasn’t official, and no one from the university is actually trying to change anything, but that didn’t stop it from making waves. A fan shared a redesigned version of the Longhorns logo—still Burnt Orange, still familiar, but with some sharper lines and a stylized “A” for Austin placed above the horns.

The reactions were all over the place.

Some fans loved it. They thought it was creative and different, while others still prefer the historic logo that has represented the Texas brand for so many years. Interestingly enough, even Athletic Director Chris Del Conte chimed in, saying he appreciated the creativity but still prefers the traditional logo.

In the end, most people seemed to take it for what it was: a fun idea that got people talking. Texas fans aren’t shy about defending their brand, but they also understand when something’s just a concept. Still, when you’re dealing with one of the most recognizable logos in college sports, any little shake-up—even an unofficial one—is going to start a conversation.

One of the debates that has happened around Longhorn circles over the years has been if Texas would ever introduce an alternate uniform. The Longhorns wear burnt orange at home and white on the road — most of the time — and there is no third uniform. Some fans have pointed to a black uniform as an alternative or the introduction of burnt orange pants, but we're just not sure either of those would ever really fit.

While the "black out" would be a cool concept for some, Texas isn't actually considering it — just like the Longhorns aren't considering a new logo, either.

