Long-time CFB analyst Gary Danielson plans to call it quits after 36th season

Gary Danielson once said he fell in love with the sport of football at age 10. His career in the sport has now spanned nearly six decades since then. On Wednesday, March 26, the long-time analyst announced that he would retire following the 2025 season.

The upcoming college football season will be Danielson's 36th year as an analyst, and he'll spend it with CBS Sports. Danielson got his big break with ESPN back in 1990 before switching to ABC Sports a few years later, and eventually joining the CBS crew in 2006.

After 20 years with CBS and 35 years as an analyst, Danielson is finally hanging up the mic, and fellow CBS analyst Charles Davis will step into his role.

“I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it,” said Danielson. "I have been blessed to work with incredible teammates throughout my career, and I look forward to one more memorable season."

The President and CEO of CBS Sports, David Berson, had kind words to say about Danielson when the company announced the analyst's retirement.

“Gary Danielson is simply one of the greatest college football analysts ever. And an even better teammate,” Berson said. "We can't thank him enough; he will always be part of the CBS Sports family and wish him the best in retirement.”

Davis, who joined CBS Sports in 2020 as an NFL analyst, will step into Danielson's role following the 2025 football season. Davis has called numerous college football games, including the BCS National Championship games in 2007, 2008, and 2009.

"I have so much respect for Charles Davis as both a person and an analyst. He is going to shine in this role and fit so well with this team," Danielson said of his replacement.

