Major changes to the College Football Transfer Portal could be coming soon

Big changes might be on the horizon for the college football transfer portal, and FBS coaches are pushing hard to make it happen. A proposed shift to a 10-day transfer window in January has gained unanimous support among FBS conference leaders, but the NCAA’s approval is still up in the air.

Currently, the transfer portal opens in early December and runs through late December. While that might seem like enough time for players to explore their options, it puts teams competing in postseason play at a disadvantage. Those programs are focused on preparing for bowl games and the College Football Playoff, leaving them with less time to recruit from the portal compared to teams that aren’t playing in the postseason.

Coaches have been vocal about their frustrations with the current system, arguing that a more streamlined window in January would level the playing field. One anonymous Power Four coach even stated that if the transfer portal schedule isn’t changed, some coaches might start leaving the profession out of frustration, according to reports from College Football Network.

However, the NCAA has its concerns, and they allegedly center around academics. The reason the portal currently operates in December is to align with the academic calendar, allowing players to transfer before a new semester begins. Moving the window to January could mean players miss valuable class time, which the NCAA sees as a potential issue for student-athletes’ education.

If the proposal is approved, it would go into effect for the 2025-2026 academic year. Until then, the debate continues, with coaches and administrators eager to see if the NCAA will prioritize fairness in recruiting or stick to its academic-first approach.

Keep in mind that in addition to the December window, there is also another window in April for players to enter the Transfer Portal.

One thing is clear: the conversation around the transfer portal isn’t going away anytime soon.

