When you think of the Oregon Ducks you think of all the explosive running backs they've had over time. Whether it's LaMichael James breaking off explosive play after explosive play, or LeGarrette Blount bulldozing defenders or more recently a star like Bucky Irving. Every season, the Oregon Ducks have an explosive back that helps transform their offense.

This offseason, Oregon lost running back Jordan James from last year's 13-1 season. He was the leading rusher for Oregon when he rushed for 1,267 yards last year, along with 15 touchdowns. James was an outstanding rusher for the Ducks last year, but he parlayed that season into a 5th-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers. Oregon needed a replacement, so they picked up Makhi Hughes in the transfer portal, a dynamic running back from Tulane.

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Running Backs🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kbdB50os9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 8, 2025

Makhi Hughes has been a great running back for the last two years. He rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was also extremely consistent, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He was a dynamic running back for Tulane for two years helping put the Green Wave in the College Football Playoff picture. Now he has transferred to Oregon, where he is playing for a bigger program, and he should be getting more national attention as one of the best running backs in the nation.

#Oregon did an amazing job acquiring RB Makhi Hughes



He is an every-down back with a love to put the shoulder down and squeeze out the extra yards@HughesMakhi pic.twitter.com/eRGp4kph1Z — Hail Mary Sports (@hailmarysportss) June 11, 2025

Noah Whittington adds depth to the Oregon running back room as he returns after rushing for 540 yards last year. Makhi Hughes should still be the starter and get most of the carries, though. He has a chance to burst onto the stage and be one of the better running backs in the nation. As Oregon has a dynamic running back, it will only help as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback in Redshirt Sophomore Dante Moore.

