Massive ACC offensive star enters the Transfer Portal

One of the biggest names in the ACC just hit the transfer portal.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott, a dynamic playmaker, has officially entered the portal after three seasons with the Golden Bears. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining, and he's already set to become a big name in the market.

Ott burst onto the scene in 2022 as a freshman, racking up 897 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns, and hauling in 46 catches for another 345 yards and 3 scores through the air. That earned him All-Pac-12 Freshman Team honors and a spot on the all-conference third team.

Ott continued to build on that success during his sophomore year, leading the Pac-12 in rushing with 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the top backs in the country and earning first-team all-conference recognition. At that point, it looked like he was on a rocket ship trajectory.

But things changed this past season—Cal’s first year in the ACC. Whether it was the new conference, the offense, or lingering issues, Ott never found his rhythm. He totaled just 385 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games, by far the least productive stretch of his career.

Still, there’s no question about the kind of upside Ott brings. He’s a former four-star recruit out of Norco High School in California and has the versatility to be a major contributor in both the run and pass game. Even with a down year in 2024, schools around the country will be set up to bid on him when the Transfer Portal opens in a couple of days.

Ott has the talent and ability to be one of the top rushers in the country and we'd imagine he'll come with a big NIL price tag. Putting him in the right offense with an offensive line that can open holes for him would go a long way in him returning to that sophomore form, as well.

Read More