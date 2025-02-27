Massive NFL change should finally be a wake-up call for college football

For decades, college football has relied on the age-old method of chains and human judgment to determine first downs.

While this system has been a staple of the game, it’s also a glaring flaw in an era where technology has the potential to eliminate human error. With the NFL set to introduce Hawk-Eye virtual measurement technology in 2025, college football needs to follow suit.

We’ve all seen it: a critical third-down conversion or a last-minute fourth-down attempt that comes down to mere inches. The officials bring out the chains, eyeball the placement, and make a call that could alter the entire course of the game. But here’s the problem—this method is inherently flawed. Angles from the sideline, unpredictable spotting of the football, and the human element of refereeing all introduce errors that could affect the outcome of the game.

College football deserves better, too

Considering all the money that college football brings in, the sport deserves better. The game is faster than ever, and the stakes are higher with College Football Playoff expansion and TV rights deals hitting massive numbers.

The NFL's decision to adopt Hawk-Eye’s virtual measurement system marks a game-changing moment for football. By using high-tech camera tracking, the system ensures that first down measurements are instantaneous and indisputable. It eliminates the awkward pauses, unnecessary delays, and, most importantly, the subjective judgment of officials. The technology has already been successfully used in soccer, tennis, and even baseball for fair and accurate calls. So why is college football still relying on metal chains?

If college football adopted this system, it wouldn’t just improve accuracy—it would speed up the game. Officials wouldn't need to waste time setting chains or measuring by hand. Instead, they could focus on keeping the game flowing and making the right calls.

College football thrives on passion, drama, and unforgettable moments. But those moments should be decided by players—not by outdated technology or officiating inconsistencies. If the NFL is embracing change, then college football must do the same. It should be a wake-up call.

The chain gang has served its purpose, but college football can’t afford to keep using an unreliable method when a superior solution is available.

