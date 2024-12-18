Memphis Defeats West Virginia In Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

On Tuesday night at Toyota Stadium, the No. 25 Memphis Tigers football team defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers, 42-37, to win the Frisco Bowl.

The Tigers finish the season with an 11-2 overall record. This team's accomplishments have been sensational. Their 11 victories are the second-most wins in a season in their program history.

The Tigers scored 21 of their 42 points in the second quarter. Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan was named the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Offensive MVP after completing 18-of-26 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Not only did Henigan torture the Mountaineers with his arms, but he did it with his legs as well. Hanigan rushed for 61 yards on eight carries.

Wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee led the team with 120 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Late in the second quarter, Blankumsee caught an 18-yard touchdown pass that put the Tigers up 28-14.

The Tigers led as many as 35-17 in this game. West Virginia didn’t quit. They scored 13 straight points. Every time the Tigers would score, the Mountaineers would answer back in the second half.

Both quarterbacks, Henigan and Garrett Greene traded explosive plays after explosive plays.

However, the Mountaineers ran out of time. The game ended pretty wild, with the officials ruling that Herring was sliding when he lost the ball, thus marking himself down after giving himself up.

Mountaineers finished the year with a 6-7 record. Greene went 29 of 40 completions with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 96 yards. His longest was a 56-yard play run.

Running back CJ Donaldson Jr rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Hudson Clement had 166 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Henigan achieved an achievement in this game. He reached 14,000 career passing yards, moving him to No. 13 in NCAA history. He concluded his career with 14,266 yards.