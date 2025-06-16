The quarterback position was a major issue for Sherrone Moore in his first season as head coach at Michigan. The Wolverines started three different quarterbacks throughout the year, with Davis Warren seeing the most time under center. Warren suffered an ACL tear in the bowl game, which will likely sideline him for most of this season, but he was never thought of being the guy in Ann Arbor in 2025.

With this, the Wolverines made significant moves in th offseason to address the QB situation. They flipped top-rated recruit Bryce Underwood, thanks to a major NIL deal, and added Mikey Keene from Fresno State via the transfer portal. Keene ended up missing spring practices due to injury, which set the spotlight on a spring quarterback battle between Underwood and rising sophomore Jadyn Davis.

With question marks still looming, the Wolverines are adding another face to the quarterback room for the 2025 season in Jake Garcia from East Carolina.

Garcia participated in spring practices at ECU, but he still appeared to be the back-up behind former Michigan State starter Katin Houser, who took Garcia's job in 2024. This ultimately led to his decision in mid-April to enter the transfer portal for the third time in his college career.

The former 4-star recruit began his collegiate career at Miami, where he played in nine games and made one start. He then went on to Missouri, where he saw no action, before landing at East Carolina in 2024. He began the season as the starter for the Pirates before getting benched midway through the season after throwing 12 interceptions through just five and a half games and posting a poor QBR of 33.6.

The addition of Garcia is ultimately more about adding a veteran presence and depth to the Wolverines quarterback room rather than bringing in a serious contender for the starting job. This is something we have seen Michigan do in recent years, in bringing in former starters such as Alan Bowman and Jack Tuttle, to provide depth and veteran experience as backups.

As fall camp approaches, Michigan’s quarterback situation will remain one of the most closely watched storylines in college football. It was recently reported that Mikey Keene has made significant progress in his recovery from injury and is expected to be ready to compete for the starting job alongside Underwood, Davis, and maybe even Garcia when fall practice begins.

