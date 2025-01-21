Michigan pushed Ohio State too far, and it cost them everything

Ohio State fans are celebrating another national championship, but if we’re being honest, they might have Michigan to thank for it.

The Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes in The Game earlier this season did more than just secure their spot in the College Football Playoff—it lit a fire under Ohio State that carried them all the way to a national title.

Running back Quinshon Judkins put it best when he reflected on the impact of that loss prior to the national championship, saying, “I think in that moment that kind of gave us a little spark. Like, definitely, I would say it made us want to go harder, man, and realize, okay, like that was super disrespectful.” Michigan’s celebration, including the now-infamous flag planting at Ohio Stadium, only added fuel to the fire. Judkins continued, “I think it made a lot of guys wake up in that moment.”

It’s clear that Ohio State used the loss as motivation. After falling to Michigan, head coach Ryan Day was facing mounting criticism, with many questioning if he was the right man to lead the program. The pressure was on, but instead of crumbling, the Buckeyes regrouped and dominated in the College Football Playoff, rolling past Tennessee and Oregon before shutting down Texas in the championship game.

It all culminated in a decisive 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the national championship.

So, while Ohio State players and fans bask in their championship glory, deep down they know that Michigan’s victory—and the aftermath—played a major role in their success. Without that crushing defeat and the bitter taste it left behind, would the Buckeyes have found the extra gear to power through to a title? Probably not.

At the end of the day, Michigan might have won The Game, but Ohio State won the one that truly mattered.

