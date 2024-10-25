Mike Norvell could save his job with a monumental Miami upset
As Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles face off against the Miami Hurricanes this weekend, the pressure couldn't be higher for the head coach.
With the Seminoles sitting at a dismal 1-6 record, many are wondering if this rivalry game could prove to be the final fork in the road for Norvell in his attempt to save his job. For Florida State fans, it's not just about a win—it's about restoring pride in a program that once was at the top of the college football landscape but now finds itself struggling to compete.
The Florida State vs. Miami rivalry is one of the most storied in college football, and games like this have been known to turn around seasons—or end coaching tenures. For Norvell, this game could be the latter if his team doesn't perform. A win against Miami, who currently boasts the No. 6 ranking in the country this season,, could give Norvell the breathing room he desperately needs to finish out the season and, perhaps, get another season.. But another loss could solidify what some are already calling an inevitable departure.
After an appearance in the College Football Playoff race just a year ago, Norvell's fall from grace has been swift and painful. Florida State's offense has been inconsistent, and the defense has struggled to contain anybody. Heading into Week 9, Florida State finds itself with little left to play for, other than pride and perhaps Norvell's future, and who knows if the Transfer-heavy roster will even care enough to put up a fight?
With fans already vocal about their disappointment and a massive $65 million buyout hanging over his head, Norvell has one last opportunity to turn things around—and it starts with Miami.
Norvell has lost the support of many fans, and nothing short of an upset over Miami will be enough to give them a reason to believe again. A rivalry win on the road, in a hostile environment, could breathe new life into the team and buy Norvell time to finish out the season with some semblance of dignity.
If Florida State falls to 1-7, it's hard to see how Norvell can recover, but a victory over Miami could provide the momentum needed to spark a late-season push.