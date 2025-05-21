Quarterback is the most important position on the field.

It doesn’t always have to be the best player on the team, but it’s always the most vital—touching the ball on every snap and carrying a massive amount of responsibility. And as we head out of spring ball and into summer, several big-time programs still don’t have a clear starter. That means fall camp is going to bring some serious competition, and the guys in the running will have every reason to give it everything they’ve got.

Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair – Ohio State

Let’s kick things off with the defending national champions. Ohio State is moving on from Will Howard, who transferred in from Kansas State and made the most of his one-year stint in Columbus. He steadied the ship for a loaded roster, but now the Buckeyes are back to figuring things out under center.

Two names lead the conversation: Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Sayin, the highly touted freshman, is viewed as the frontrunner, but Kienholz has made things interesting with a strong spring showing. Head coach Ryan Day isn’t rushing the decision, and he’s reportedly impressed with both. Don’t forget about five-star Tavien St. Clair either. While he’s not expected to truly compete for the job until 2025, he’s already turning heads in practice. Expect Sayin to get the first shot—but this battle is far from over.

Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi – Georgia

After Carson Beck’s surprising transfer to Miami, the Georgia Bulldogs were left scrambling to fill a massive void. Most fans assumed Beck would return for one last year or declare for the NFL. Instead, he followed the NIL money south.

Now it’s a two-man race between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. Stockton has the edge—for now. He looked serviceable when Beck was injured last season, especially on the ground, but there are concerns about his ability as a passer. Puglisi, on the other hand, is more of a traditional pocket quarterback and could be exactly what Kirby Smart wants to stabilize the offense. While Stockton has the experience, some insiders believe Smart is enamored with Puglisi’s long-term potential. If this stretches deep into fall camp, the momentum could shift.

Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene, and Jaydn Davis – Michigan

Michigan’s quarterback room might finally be trending in the right direction after last year’s mess. The Wolverines rotated starters for most of the season, trying to find any spark on offense. This year, the buzz surrounds five-star freshman Bryce Underwood.

He’s the most naturally gifted quarterback Michigan’s had in years, and the coaching staff clearly wants him to take control. That said, veteran transfer Mikey Keene provides a steady, proven option in case Underwood isn’t ready to take the reins just yet. Jaydn Davis is also still in the mix, but it feels like this is trending toward a two-man race.

While Underwood is the favorite, there’s a legitimate chance Keene gets the early nod, especially with first-year head coach Sherrone Moore feeling the pressure to win right away after taking over for Jim Harbaugh.