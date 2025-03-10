National analyst predicts another major Transfer Portal loss for Ohio State

The quarterback situation at Ohio State continues to be a hot topic, as speculation grows that another signal-caller could be on the move.

With Will Howard heading to the NFL and others transferring out — including Air Noland who transferred to South Carolina, and Devin Brown who recently transferred to California — attention has now turned to Lincoln Kienholz and his future with the Buckeyes.

Fox Sports analyst RJ Young recently shared his thoughts on Kienholz's potential transfer.

“Does he want to go back up somewhere else, or does he want to stick it out? I honestly look at him, and I say, dude, you could probably go torch someone if you just went to Tulane, Tulsa, or Boise State, for that matter, right?" Young said via Athlon. "You keep going down the line on the Sacramento State with Brennan Marion. There are places for him to go to show out. I don’t know that Ohio State is going to be that place.”

With former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin expected to win the starting job, Kienholz may see a clearer path to playing time elsewhere. Ryan Day has pegged the quarterback situation — at least currently — as a two-man race between Sayin and 5-star freshman Tavien St. Clair, meaning that it probably won't make sense for Keinholz to stick around considering the youth in the quarterback room and the fact that he probably doesn't have a path to ever be the starter.

While Young assumes that Kienholz could go to a Group of 5 school and be a starter, we'd imagine that he would get a look by many other Power-4 programs, as well. He is a former 4-star, and we'd think that the demand for him in the Transfer Portal would be relatively high, especially for a program that has a veteran quarterback as their starter for the 2025 season and are looking for someone to come in and develop before having a shot at their starting job in 2026.

