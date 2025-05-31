National Football Foundation Amends Hall of Fame Criteria

On Thursday, the National Football Foundation (NFF) amended their eligibility criteria for the College Football Hall of Fame.



Prior to Thursday, coaches needed to boast a career winning percentage greater than 60% to be deemed eligible. Mike Leach, who coached at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State before passing away in December 2022, finished his storied career with a winning percentage of .596.



Effective in 2027, the minimum career winning percentage will be adjusted down to 59.5%.

In their statement, the NFF clarified that "All other requirements, including a minimum of 10 years as a head coach, at least 100 games coached, and a three-year waiting period after retirement, remain unchanged".

A great tribute to a great coach, and by all accounts an even greater person.