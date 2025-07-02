Neyland Stadium just got crowned the toughest atmosphere in College Football

Of all of the stadiums across the nation, Neyland Stadium is know for being a tough place for visiting opponents of the Tennessee Volunteers. As debate rages on over the EA College Football Stadium rankings. CBS Sports' Josh Pate gives it even more respect than the average college football fan, however, ranking it as the toughest place to play in all of college football.

Neyland Stadium is the toughest place to play in College Football. Thank you for your attention on this matter. pic.twitter.com/naN1TlhPeb — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) June 27, 2025

With a capacity of 101,915, Neyland Stadium can host the sixth-most fans across all college football venues, but fans of the Volunteers can make the sixth-highest capacity feel like much more than it is. Pate notes how loud the 101,915 can get when "Rocky Top" comes over the speakers, mentioning how difficult it is to hear when Tennessee has the momentum.

The numbers back up Pate's point as well, with the Volunteers having a ton of success at Neyland Stadium in recent memory. Since the 2022 season, Tennessee has lost just one game at home, a 38-10 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia back in 2023. This leaves the Volunteers tied for the third-best record at home in college football over the last three seasons, tied with Alabama with a 20-1 home record, and behind Washington (20-0) and Georgia (19-0).

2022 marked the first of some big renovations to the stadium, adding in new lower-west club and upper-north social deck spaces to increase capacity to what it is now, as well as restoration of the V-O-L-S letters along the top of the facility’s south end and a second videoboard on the upper-north deck. Other recent stadium enhancements include the installation of a stadium-wide Wi-Fi network in 2023, as well as a stadium kitchen, commissary, and loading dock, and upgrades to stadium skyboxes in 2024.

In 2023, Tennessee led the SEC and ranked top four in the nation in both average attendance (101,915) and accumulated attendance (713,405). Fans keep showing up for Tennessee, as Neyland Stadium has sold out its season tickets for the third year in a row, entering the 2025 season with 20 consecutive sellouts.

