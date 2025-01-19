NFL collaboration with college football is just the tip of the iceberg

The recent announcement that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is committed to working with the College Football Playoff (CFP) on future scheduling is a big deal​.

The overlap between the two leagues in December caused frustration for fans and broadcasters alike, and it looks like both sides are ready to address it moving forward. But while this collaboration is a great start, there’s a feeling that it might just be the tip of the iceberg.

For years, there have been whispers about the possibility of college football’s top programs—particularly those in the SEC and Big Ten, along with a few others from the Power Four—breaking away from the NCAA to create their own version of “NFL lite.”

The idea of a more professionalized college football structure, with programs operating more like minor league franchises, has been floated around by analysts and insiders alike. The rapid evolution of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals has only fueled these discussions.

In fact, the NFL has already seen how lucrative the college game has become, with some players opting to stay in school rather than enter the NFL Draft. Why? Because NIL deals have turned into a financial goldmine, with top athletes sometimes making more money staying in college than they would as rookies in the league.

This shift has undoubtedly caught the NFL’s attention, and it's not a stretch to think they might be exploring ways to integrate college football more directly into their operations.

From a business perspective, it makes perfect sense. The NFL is a money-making machine, and finding ways to bring college football under its umbrella—whether through expanded collaborations or an eventual takeover—would only increase its revenue potential. Imagine a future where the top college programs function as developmental teams for the NFL, with better scheduling alignment, shared media deals, and even potential rule standardization to make the transition to the pros seamless.

While we’re not quite there yet, the conversation around closer collaboration between the NFL and college football is one to watch closely. If history has taught us anything, it's that when money is on the table, major changes aren’t far behind.

