NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward gets a surprising rating after fans raise concerns

The latest NFL mock draft has everyone talking, and not just because of the picks themselves.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick by CBS Sports, landing with the Tennessee Titans. While his immense talent and record-breaking season at Miami make him an interesting choice, the decision to rank him at the top has sparked some serious debates among fans and analysts alike.

The controversy centers around Ward’s performance—or lack thereof—in the second half of Miami’s Pop-Tarts Bowl game against Iowa State. Ward played the first half, throwing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, before sitting out the rest of the game.

This decision, made to protect his draft stock and highlight his individual accolades, left Hurricanes fans frustrated as Miami narrowly lost 42-41. Many argued that his absence epitomized a "clocking out early" mentality, raising questions about his leadership and ability to push through adversity when it matters most​​.

Despite this, the CBS Mock Draft paints Ward as the future face of an NFL franchise. His record-breaking college career, including the FBS record for touchdown passes in a single season which was the lone reason why he played in the bowl game to begin with, speaks volumes about his potential. Still, projecting him as the No. 1 pick feels surprising to many, given the lingering doubts about his decision-making and commitment in high-stakes situations​.

The top 10 picks in Ryan Wilson's mock draft include:

Tennessee Titans — Cam Ward (QB, Miami) Cleveland Browns — Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado) New York Giants — Travis Hunter (WR/DB, Colorado) New England Patriots — Kelvin Banks Jr. (OT, Texas) Jacksonville Jaguars — Mason Graham (DL, Michigan) Las Vegas Raiders — Will Johnson (CB, Michigan) New York Jets — Abdul Carter (Edge, Penn State) Carolina Panthers — Tetairoa McMillan (WR, Arizona) New Orleans Saints — Mykel Williams (EDGE, Georgia) Chicago Bears — Will Campbell (OT, LSU)

While some fans are thrilled to see Ward’s skills recognized, others remain skeptical. They wonder if his bowl game decision reflects a larger pattern that could raise red flags in the NFL. The Titans, who are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, appear willing to overlook these concerns, banking on Ward’s immense upside.

Read More