Nick Saban addresses whether or not he's the GOAT

Nick Saban has never been one to bask in the spotlight of his success, even with a career that many would argue cements him as the greatest college football coach of all time.

With seven national championships under his belt—surpassing the legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant—Saban’s accomplishments speak for themselves. But when asked about his place in the “G.O.A.T.” conversation during an interview on The Pivot Podcast, Saban kept the focus away from himself, staying humble in a way that has defined his approach to the game.

“I never thought of it that way,” Saban admitted when discussing the accolades and comparisons. “When I was coaching, it was like being a player. The next season comes, and you’ve got to perform and be the best you can be. I never worried about keeping my job, but I took pride in the performance. Every year felt like a new job with new challenges—new leaders, new problems to solve.”

That mindset—always looking ahead instead of dwelling on achievements—helped Saban maintain the drive to build and rebuild championship teams year after year. He emphasized focusing on the process rather than obsessing over outcomes. “If you’re out there thinking, ‘What if we lose this game?’ it’s no fun,” he said. “But if you’re aggressive and playing to win, it’s fun.”

Reflecting on his career, Saban also deflected credit to his assistants and players. “I never learned how to coach bad players to play good,” he quipped. “So I always recruited my a** off to make sure we had good players.”

Even with his unmatched record—a 292-71-1 career coaching record and a legacy that spans decades—Saban downplayed the idea of being the best. “Now that it’s all over, I don’t think of myself that way,” he concluded. “There’s a lot of good coaches, and what we accomplished was only possible because of the great people in the organization.”

