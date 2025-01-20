Notre Dame fans won’t like final odds for College Football Playoff national championship game

Time is winding down to make your final prediction of the college football season.

A champion will be crowned Monday night when the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet in the College Football Playoff final at 7:30 p.m. ET for the last game of the college football season.

With the championship game only hours away, final odds are in for which team will finish the best in college football, and the odds are definitely consistent.

Every found betting odds from Vegas have Ohio State as an 8.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish. The Buckeyes have been favored since this matchup was created after both teams won their semifinal games over a week ago.

The consistent over/under has been set at 45.5 points.

Despite being the No. 8 seed, the Buckeyes have been favored and covered in all three of their College Football Playoff wins so far. They're winning with a 19.7 average margin of victory during the playoff.

Notre Dame, though, has already defied odds during its College Football Playoff run. All the Fighting Irish had to do in the semifinals against Penn State was win as 1-point favorites, and obviously that was accomplished to get to this point.

Before that in the quarterfinals, though, it was Georgia that was the 1.5-point favorite to beat the Fighting Irish, even with its backup quarterback playing. Those odds proved meaningless when Notre Dame handled the Bulldogs 23-10.

In reverse rolls compared to Monday night, the Fighting Irish were 8.5-point favorites in the first round against Indiana. That proved true in Notre Dame's 27-17 win.

So Monday night will feature a Vegas lock so far as a favorite against a team that has already proven Vegas wrong once before during its run to the national championship game.