Notre Dame Football: 5 Freshmen likely to make an impact on defense in 2025

Central Michigan v Notre Dame | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Early Enrollees

Madden Faraimo (LB)

Coach Free struck gold late on in the 2025 recruiting cycle as Madden Faraimo spurned in-state favorite Southern Cal for the blue-grey skies of South Bend. Faraimo is the Irish’s top ranked defensive recruit — he checks in at 66th overall nationally, according to 247Sports Composite. With the loss of Jack Kiser, due to graduation, coupled with the in-game rotation amongst the linebacking corps, expect the nation’s top 3 linebacker from the Class of 2025 to be a contributor early and often.

JaDon Blair (S)

Incoming to 'The Gug' this year is a four star freak athlete in JaDon Blair. Listed at 6’5” / 195 lbs, there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to shepherd near-all aerial attacks that come his way. Whilst Blair should have a height advantage against just about anyone at the back end, expect him to slide down near the line of scrimmage from time to time for an occasional blitz opportunity.

Lastly, being an early enrollee will give Blair a boost in terms of adding necessary muscle mass to that elite frame of his prior to the start of fall camp in August.