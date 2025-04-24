Notre Dame has to find another answer at QB as transfer fallout continues

Notre Dame’s quarterback picture is starting to come into focus — kind of.

With spring ball in the books and the transfer portal open, the Irish find themselves in a spot where they know who’s likely to start, but still have major questions behind him.

CJ Carr, the highly-touted freshman, is expected to win the job. Head coach Marcus Freeman has already said he doesn’t like the idea of a two-quarterback system, so unless something wild happens over the summer, Carr is the frontrunner to lead the Irish in 2025. But with Steve Angeli now gonel, depth is quickly becoming a concern.

Could Tyler Buchner Really Be the Answer?

Marcus Freeman confirmed this week that Notre Dame is considering moving Tyler Buchner back to quarterback. And yes, that’s the same Buchner who transferred to Alabama, barely saw the field, and returned to South Bend to play lacrosse and walk on as a wide receiver.

“Yeah, it’s something we’ve discussed,”Freeman said. “We’ll look at the total number of arms, bodies that have to practice (with), but it’s definitely under consideration to be able to move Tyler back into the quarterback room as we look into Summer and Fall camp.”

It sounds odd, but it might be the best short-term fix. Buchner was once a four-star recruit with dual-threat potential. He knows the system and could provide a valuable depth piece, which will be hard to come by in the transfer portal.

Kenny Minchey is still in the room too, but with limited game reps over two seasons, he’s not a lock for the backup job. And after losing Angeli, the Irish really can’t afford to take any chances.

So while all the buzz is about Carr and the future of the position, Freeman and his staff are keeping an eye on the bigger picture. Because if something happens to Carr, Notre Dame needs someone who can step in and steady the ship.

And whether that ends up being Minchey, a transfer, or yes — even Buchner — the Irish will have to find that answer soon.

